OU football: Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield steer teams to wins, Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown score, Sooners in the NFL week 5

During week five of the 2020 NFL season, 16 former Sooners took the field Sunday afternoon.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback went 27 for 37 for 380 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Murray also rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown.
5th rushing TD in five games for @K1.📺 #AZvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/Ak0CuwfT45— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2020
Ladies & Gentlemen.... @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/dU8HnFNmWi— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2020
Murray’s two touchdowns helped the Cardinals get a 30-10 win over the New York Jets.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 21 of 37 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed two times for 17 yards.
.@bakermayfield finds @Kareemhunt7 for SIX!📺: #INDvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/7b77IQNlEq— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2020
ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET@CALLME_WOOD for six!📺: #INDvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/HMem8JAuXk— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2020
Mayfield’s effort helped the Browns to a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Mark Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens tight end had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/SW7nWSE2fG— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
His touchdown helped the Ravens get a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Brown also had one rush for one yard along with one kick return for 30 yards.
Back to the endzone for @Primetime_jet❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/PNkdI2FB23— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
Brown’s touchdown helped the Ravens to a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Other Performances:
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 124 yards along with one punt return for three yards.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 24 rushes for 59 yards along with six catches for 35 yards.
Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for 13 yards.
Bengals defensive lineman Armani Bledsoe had three total tackles.
Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown helped hold the Bengals to just one sack
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore had one tackle
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed one pass for 18 yards.
Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips had two tackles.
Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had one catch for 14 yards.
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson helped hold the Steelers to five sacks.
Washington punter Tress Way had 10 punts for 511 yards with one punt inside the 20.
49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams helped hold the Dolphins to five sacks.
