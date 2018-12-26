You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray absent from Wednesday media availability at Orange Bowl

Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray gets a snap during the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray was absent from Wednesday's Orange Bowl media availability and reportedly not feeling well.

Last year, at the College Football Playoff semifinal Rose Bowl, then-Sooners' quarterback Baker Mayfield was sick the week leading up to the game and also missed most of the media availability.

The Sooners will have practice this afternoon and Media Day tomorrow morning. Oklahoma will take on Alabama at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl.

Abby Bitterman is a journalism and political science senior covering sports for The Daily.

