OU football: Kyler Murray absent from Wednesday media availability at Orange Bowl
Oklahoma redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray was absent from Wednesday's Orange Bowl media availability and reportedly not feeling well.
No Kyler Murray at today’s Orange Bowl news conference. He told OU’s media relations staff last night that he is under the weather. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 26, 2018
Kyler Murray is not available to media today. He informed an OU spokesman last night he wasn’t feeling well. #Sooners— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) December 26, 2018
I asked Trey Sermon how Kyler was, and jokingly asked if he was on an IV, in a hospital, etc.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 26, 2018
Sermon laughed and said “He’s fine.”#Sooners
Last year, at the College Football Playoff semifinal Rose Bowl, then-Sooners' quarterback Baker Mayfield was sick the week leading up to the game and also missed most of the media availability.
Narrator: MAYBE NOT https://t.co/XpC3V28dWb— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 26, 2018
The Sooners will have practice this afternoon and Media Day tomorrow morning. Oklahoma will take on Alabama at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl.
