OU football: Kristian Doolittle named Preseason All-Big 12 Team honorable mention

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as an honorable mention, the conference announced Wednesday.
Senior SZN.@kristiandoolit1 has been named an honorable mention for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 16, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zT05bA9Ytx pic.twitter.com/KaeD5O69Sk
The Edmond, Oklahoma, native enters the 2019-20 season fresh off winning the Big 12’s Most Improved Player award following a season in which he averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Doolittle seemingly improved his play during Big 12 play, as against conference foes he led the Sooners with 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. His 2.1 assists per game also made him the only player in the Big 12 to average at least 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in league play.
Now entering his fourth season in Lon Kruger’s system, Doolittle is the only senior on a roster that features seven freshmen. The Sooners will next take the court in an exhibition game against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Oct. 29, which will give Sooner fans the opportunity to see how returning forwards Doolittle and Brady Manek gel with perhaps the two new additions to OU’s starting five, guards Jamal Bieniemy and Austin Reaves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.