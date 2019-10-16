You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kristian Doolittle named Preseason All-Big 12 Team honorable mention

Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle watches the ball during practice Sept. 24.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as an honorable mention, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Edmond, Oklahoma, native enters the 2019-20 season fresh off winning the Big 12’s Most Improved Player award following a season in which he averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Doolittle seemingly improved his play during Big 12 play, as against conference foes he led the Sooners with 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. His 2.1 assists per game also made him the only player in the Big 12 to average at least 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in league play.

Now entering his fourth season in Lon Kruger’s system, Doolittle is the only senior on a roster that features seven freshmen. The Sooners will next take the court in an exhibition game against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Oct. 29, which will give Sooner fans the opportunity to see how returning forwards Doolittle and Brady Manek gel with perhaps the two new additions to OU’s starting five, guards Jamal Bieniemy and Austin Reaves.

