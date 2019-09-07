OU football: Kirk Herbstreit calls Jalen Hurts Heisman 'frontrunner'

It's never too early for Heisman speculation.
College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit proved that on Saturday morning, when he shared his thoughts on Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts after Oklahoma's 49-31 win last week. His opinion? The Heisman Trophy is Hurts' to lose.
Is the Heisman Jalen Hurts' to lose? Kirk Herbstreit answers.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 7, 2019
"I think he’s the frontrunner. Can you imagine the numbers he’s going to put up with that schedule?"#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerhttps://t.co/c4XYpHQZyy
"I think he’s the frontrunner," Herbstreit said. "Can you imagine the numbers he’s going to put up with that schedule?"
Hurts had quite the Oklahoma debut Sunday, Sept. 1. He threw for 332 yards and ran for 176, racking up a total of six touchdowns — three in the air and three on the ground.
With a Saturday night matchup against FCS opponent South Dakota, those numbers won't be going down.
