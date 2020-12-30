You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Cotton Bowl, No. 6 Sooners vs No. 7 Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler rolls out during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) is set to face No. 7 Florida (8-3) in the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Wednesday evening. Here's information pertaining to the game and some pregame reading:

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

'You're going to always have some guys move on': Lincoln Riley acknowledges perseverance of Tanner Mordecai, T.J. Pledger, praises Tre Brown for taking next step

OU football: Creed Humphrey undecided on 2021 return ahead of Cotton Bowl, again considers national title aspirations as important factor

'They're not on our level': Florida linebacker James Houston says Sooners aren't on same level as Gators

OU football: Radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland to miss Cotton Bowl due to COVID-19

OU football: Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty to take Shane Beamer's spot in Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against Florida

OU football: Once Florida hopeful Nik Bonitto’s ‘best decision’ shaped Sooners’ pass rusher ahead of Cotton Bowl battle with Gators

OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners ‘locked on’ Cotton Bowl matchup with Florida, eyeing chance to end ‘special’ season on high note

OU football: Dusty Dvoracek to replace Greg McElroy on ESPN broadcast of Cotton Bowl

OU football: Predictions for Cotton Bowl, No. 6 Sooners vs No. 7 Florida

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments