OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Cotton Bowl, No. 6 Sooners vs No. 7 Florida

No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) is set to face No. 7 Florida (8-3) in the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Wednesday evening. Here's information pertaining to the game and some pregame reading:
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV channel: ESPN
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
'You're going to always have some guys move on': Lincoln Riley acknowledges perseverance of Tanner Mordecai, T.J. Pledger, praises Tre Brown for taking next step
OU football: Creed Humphrey undecided on 2021 return ahead of Cotton Bowl, again considers national title aspirations as important factor
'They're not on our level': Florida linebacker James Houston says Sooners aren't on same level as Gators
OU football: Radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland to miss Cotton Bowl due to COVID-19
OU football: Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty to take Shane Beamer's spot in Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against Florida
OU football: Once Florida hopeful Nik Bonitto’s ‘best decision’ shaped Sooners’ pass rusher ahead of Cotton Bowl battle with Gators
OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners ‘locked on’ Cotton Bowl matchup with Florida, eyeing chance to end ‘special’ season on high note
OU football: Dusty Dvoracek to replace Greg McElroy on ESPN broadcast of Cotton Bowl
OU football: Predictions for Cotton Bowl, No. 6 Sooners vs No. 7 Florida
