OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel for No. 18 Sooners vs No. 14 Oklahoma State announced

Tyrese Robinson and Spencer Rattler

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler high five after Rattler turned the ball over during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) will take on No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) in Norman at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 21 on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

Both teams will enter the contest fresh off a bye week. Before the break, the Sooners delivered a dominant 62-9 win over Kansas, while the Cowboys narrowly survived Kansas State with a 20-18 win.

Oklahoma has not entered Bedlam as an underdog since 2011, when the Cowboys were ranked No. 3 and the Sooners were No. 14.

