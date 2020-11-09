OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel for No. 18 Sooners vs No. 14 Oklahoma State announced

No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) will take on No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) in Norman at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 21 on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.
Week 11 brought to you by no 11:00 a.m. games 👀#Big12FB | @Academy Sports + Outdoors pic.twitter.com/KeptdwxvDH— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 9, 2020
#Bedlam in prime time!🗓 Saturday, Nov. 21🕡 6:30 p.m. CT📺 ABChttps://t.co/LFML7W5oaR #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oGzMKnchNY— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 9, 2020
Both teams will enter the contest fresh off a bye week. Before the break, the Sooners delivered a dominant 62-9 win over Kansas, while the Cowboys narrowly survived Kansas State with a 20-18 win.
Oklahoma has not entered Bedlam as an underdog since 2011, when the Cowboys were ranked No. 3 and the Sooners were No. 14.
