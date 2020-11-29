OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners vs Baylor

No. 13 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) will kick off against Baylor (2-5) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 5 on FOX, the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday evening.
Time set for Saturday:🆚 Baylor🕖 7 p.m.📺 FOXhttps://t.co/LFML7W5oaR | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/XtbMdsAMuc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 30, 2020
The Sooners will take on the Bears in their final home game of 2020 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before going on the road to face West Virginia in their regular season finale on Dec. 12.
OU will be looking to punch its ticket to the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19 with wins over Baylor and the Mountaineers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.