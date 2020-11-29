You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners vs Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alex Grinch

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch yells for the defensive unit to return to the bench after they force a turnover during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 13 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) will kick off against Baylor (2-5) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 5 on FOX, the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday evening.

The Sooners will take on the Bears in their final home game of 2020 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before going on the road to face West Virginia in their regular season finale on Dec. 12.

OU will be looking to punch its ticket to the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19 with wins over Baylor and the Mountaineers.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments