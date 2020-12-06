You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners' game at West Virginia

Theo Wease

Sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease runs the ball during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) will kick off at West Virginia (5-4, 4-4 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 12 on ABC, the Big 12 conference announced Sunday.

The Sooners have already clinched a Big 12 title game berth with their win over Baylor Saturday night, and are hoping to finish the regular season with another win. OU was initially supposed to play West Virginia on Nov. 28 but had to postpone the game due to COVID-19 precautions.

Oklahoma will look to get another game under its belt before heading to a rematch with No. 9 Iowa State on Dec. 19 in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game.

