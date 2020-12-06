OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners' game at West Virginia

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) will kick off at West Virginia (5-4, 4-4 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 12 on ABC, the Big 12 conference announced Sunday.
Next one:🆚 West Virginia🕚 11 a.m. CT📺 ABChttps://t.co/LFML7W5oaR | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TWNP0ByIHZ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 6, 2020
The Sooners have already clinched a Big 12 title game berth with their win over Baylor Saturday night, and are hoping to finish the regular season with another win. OU was initially supposed to play West Virginia on Nov. 28 but had to postpone the game due to COVID-19 precautions.
Oklahoma will look to get another game under its belt before heading to a rematch with No. 9 Iowa State on Dec. 19 in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.