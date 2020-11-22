You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners at West Virginia

Lincoln Riley celebrates

OU head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after securing victory during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners will kick off against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 28 on ABC in Morgantown, the Big 12 announced Sunday.

OU returns to the same primetime national broadcast slot it held Saturday night when it clobbered rival Oklahoma State, 41-13, in Bedlam.

After back-to-back losses to begin conference play, Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) has won five straight games and will be looking to punch its ticket to the Big 12 championship game by defeating the Mountaineers and Baylor to finish out the regular season.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

