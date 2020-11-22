OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners at West Virginia

The Sooners will kick off against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 28 on ABC in Morgantown, the Big 12 announced Sunday.
📺 details for Week 12 of #Big12FB are 🔒ed in!@Academy Sports + Outdoors pic.twitter.com/FHORgI7pOH— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 22, 2020
Same time next week.https://t.co/LFML7W5oaR | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/lV0BfYfcXe— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 22, 2020
OU returns to the same primetime national broadcast slot it held Saturday night when it clobbered rival Oklahoma State, 41-13, in Bedlam.
After back-to-back losses to begin conference play, Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) has won five straight games and will be looking to punch its ticket to the Big 12 championship game by defeating the Mountaineers and Baylor to finish out the regular season.
