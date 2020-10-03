You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kicker Gabe Brkic misses first field goal of Sooner career

Gabe Brkic

10/03/2020 Oklahoma vs Iowa State football. Photo by Ty Russell

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic missed the first field goal of his OU career during the Sooners’ matchup with Iowa State on Saturday night.

The attempt, from 54 yards, had the distance but was off-target to the right. Previously, Brkic was 18-for-18 in his kicking attempts. 

The miss moves him to one-for-two on the year in field goal attempts. Brkic is also seven-for-seven on PAT attempts. In 2019, he was the only FBS kicker to be perfect in field goals and PAT attempts. Brkic was 17-of-17 and 52-of-52 in both categories, respectively.

The Sooners are currently leading the Cyclones, 17-13, at halftime on ABC.

