OU football: 3 keys to a Sooners win over Houston

No. 4 Oklahoma will be kicking off its season against Houston on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Here's what the Sooners need to do to start their 2019 campaign off with a win:
Contain D'Eriq King
A lot will be made of how Oklahoma's defense performs under first year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and the Sooners will get a tough test with Houston quarterback D'Eriq King, who is widely regarded as one of the nation's most dangerous offensive players.
King is a threat both through the air and on the ground, as he passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities present a unique challenge for Grinch's defense.
While King is a high-level passer, it's his ability to scramble and either make throws outside the pocket or gain yards running that makes him so dangerous. It will be difficult to shut him down entirely, but if Grinch's defense can neutralize his ability to scramble then stopping him through the air will prove to be much easier.
Maintaining offensive firepower
In Lincoln Riley's two-year tenure as head coach at Oklahoma, no team has had more offensive success than the Sooners. After averaging 46.8 points per game over the last two years, no one is expecting Riley's offense to have a drastic drop off, but some don't envision it being as elite as it has been.
After losing Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray at quarterback, NFL first-round pick Marquise Brown at wide receiver and four offensive linemen in the NFL Draft, Riley has a lot of production from last season to make up. The good news for the Sooners is that Riley is bringing back plenty of firepower to put points on the board with, including Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts, preseason AP All-American CeeDee Lamb and a running back duo that accounted for over 2,000 rushing yards last season in Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks.
It would be difficult for Oklahoma to match or even top it's offensive numbers from last season, but if the Sooners can come anywhere close to doing either of those things, they should be in good shape to keep up with any team in the nation.
Avoid thinking about the 2016 Houston matchup
The last time the Sooners and Cougars met was a neutral site game in 2016 and the Cougars emerged with an upset victory by a score of 33-23. Much has been made of Oklahoma looking to avenge this loss, but worrying about that may cause them to lose focus on this season's game.
There are some similarities in the matchup. Oklahoma was fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2016, and they are in 2019. Oklahoma was a preseason top five team in 2016, and they are in 2019. Houston came in with a darkhorse Heisman contender in 2016, and they are in 2019.
But there is too many differences for this game to really matter all that much. In 2016, Lincoln Riley was Oklahoma's offensive coordinator and Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was still in charge at West Virginia. Hurts hadn't even made his first start at Alabama and King was splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver.
It is natural for Oklahoma to want to get revenge on a loss, but college football can change a lot in three years. A majority of the players on both teams were not around for the 2016 matchup, so there's no reason to put too much stock in it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.