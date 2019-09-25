OU football: 3 keys for the Sooners against Texas Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) is coming off its first of two bye weeks and will face Texas Tech on Saturday in Norman.
Here are three keys to a Sooner victory over the Red Raiders.
Be prepared for different looks at quarterback
Texas Tech is in a precarious quarterback situation following the injury of Alan Bowman in the Red Raiders' 28-14 loss to Arizona.
Red Raider head coach Matt Wells has yet to name a starter, but its between Jett Duffey and Jackson Tyner. Duffey played in the second half against Oklahoma and threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and added 47 yards and a touchdown rushing, as well.
Tyner is a Rice transfer who only started three games for the Owls and struggled, only throwing one touchdown to four interceptions. He has the prototypical size for the position at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, but his ability leaves a lot to be desired.
Due to his experience in the system, it's safe to say Duffey will start, but the two quarterbacks present different skill sets, and the Sooner defense needs to be ready for either one heading into the game.
Contain T.J. Vasher
The Red Raiders have crafted a reputation for being one of the nation's best passing attacks in the last several years, and this year they've continued to throw at a high rate.
Wide receiver T.J. Vasher is their top target, entering the game with 18 receptions, 246 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest problem he may create for the Sooner defense stems from his 6-foot-6 frame, and Oklahoma's tallest defensive back is Parnell Motley at 6-foot-1.
Containing Vasher will be a crucial part in stifling the rest of Texas Tech's offense, and if the Sooners can pull that off, then it's safe to say that the rest of the passing attack will struggle.
Run the ball
The Red Raiders have never been known for having an elite defense, but their secondary has shown flashes of potential recently. In 2018, they snagged two early interceptions on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, and they held opponents to just 133 yards per game in 2019.
That's not to say that quarterback Jalen Hurts won't be able to pass the ball effectively, but this game could be an opportunity for the Sooners' running backs shine.
Juniors Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson and redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks have all had moments of brilliance in the first three games, but Hurts' dual-threat capabilities have stolen the show.
The trio of running backs can help the Sooners control the clock and provide steady yardage and points.
