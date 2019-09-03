OU football: 3 keys for the Sooners against South Dakota

No. 4 Oklahoma opened its season up with an impressive 49-31 victory over Houston Sunday night in Norman.
Now, the Sooners will square off against South Dakota at 6 p.m. CT this Saturday in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The FCS Coyotes lost to Montana 31-17 last week.
Here are three keys to a Sooner victory on Saturday:
Arrive at the game on time
An important part of winning a football game is being at the football game. It would be one of the biggest upsets in recent college football history if South Dakota left Norman with a victory, but one way the team could pull off that upset would be for the Sooners to not show up.
It would also be a good idea for Oklahoma to arrive at least a couple hours early to stretch, warm up and maybe get a pregame talk from head coach Lincoln Riley.
Oklahoma will not face a team with less talent than South Dakota in 2019, so as long as they show up on time, winning should come as no problem.
Don't get injured
It is almost inevitable that Oklahoma will put one in the win column on Saturday, but if the win comes at the cost of key injuries, it will come as a major disappointment to the team and fans.
While no player wants to get hurt, it's crucial that key stars such as quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray, among others, avoid any plays that might run them the risk of missing significant time.
In a game as violent as football, it's impossible to entirely limit injuries. But if the Sooners can play as safe as possible in a game that should be easy, it would prove valuable in the long run.
Tune up some mistakes
Oklahoma's win Sunday night was a good sign going forward, but there are still some areas to improve on. The Sooners can use their weaker competition to touch up on some errors they displayed against Houston.
Notably, Oklahoma lost two fumbles and didn't force any defensively. It is difficult to maintain success against elite competition when a team loses the turnover battle.
Defensively, the Sooners made some mistakes despite an impressive first half showing. Sophomore safety Patrick Fields had a pass interference and late hit penalties that helped Houston put the ball in the end zone, and sophomore cornerback Tre Brown missed a tackle on a screen that ended with a Cougar touchdown.
While the defense showed progress in its first outing, there is still room for improvement. Saturday's game could be a good time for the team to hone in on weaker spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.