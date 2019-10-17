OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against West Virginia

After picking up its biggest win against No. 15 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) is returning to Norman to take on West Virginia. The Mountaineers have former Sooner quarterback Austin Kendall, but he is unlikely to play due to injury.
Here are three keys to an Oklahoma victory:
Build on momentum from last week
The Sooners had their most impressive all-around game against Texas. The defense suffocated the Longhorn offense, and the offensive line had one of its better outings all season.
After an emotional win, it could be easy for Oklahoma to have a hangover game against the struggling Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12). Instead of losing focus and overlooking a weaker opponent, the Sooners need to take the few things they did poorly last week and improve on them.
The Sooners have been the subject of lots of praise from the media after their win. It could be easy to lose focus at Saturday's game and struggle against a team they should beat easily. It is important for the Sooners to continue to increase their collective energy and build on the momentum from last Saturday.
Force turnovers
It's no secret that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants his team to get the ball back to the offense. He's stressed that over and over again since his hire in January, but it's an area in which his team is struggling to produce.
Through six games, they have forced only six turnovers, which is half of Grinch's goal of two per game. That's not to say there have been a lack of opportunities, as they have dropped multiple seemingly easy interceptions over the past couple games.
Fortunately for Grinch's group, taking the ball away from West Virginia won't be an impossible task. In West Virginia's matchup with Texas two weeks ago, quarterback Austin Kendall threw four interceptions against the Longhorns, who were missing multiple defensive starters.
The game could be an opportunity for Oklahoma to hit Grinch's goal of two takeaways per game.
Tighten up offensive mistakes
The most concerning aspect of the Sooners' last win was the two turnovers from senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts had two turnovers in the red zone — an interception and a fumble — while Oklahoma was up 7-0. Those both left important scoring opportunities on the floor, a mistake the Sooners can't afford if they make it to the College Football Playoff.
It's hard to win games when the team loses the turnover battle 2-0. Games against opponents like West Virginia are good opportunities for the Sooners to improve on certain areas of the game, especially turnovers.
If the Sooners can improve on the little things they struggle with, it could prove valuable in the long run.
