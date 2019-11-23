OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against TCU

After a dramatic win over then-No. 13 Baylor, No. 9 Oklahoma returns to Norman for its final home game against TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12).
Here are three keys for a Sooner victory:
Contain Jalen Reagor
Jalen Reagor is without question the Horned Frogs' most dynamic threat on offense. The junior wide receiver has 36 catches for 545 yards and five touchdowns, and he also presents problems in special teams, as he ranks fourth in the NCAA in total punt yards and average yards per punt return.
The Sooners have shown they can contain Reagor. In three career games against Oklahoma, he has caught only four passes for two touchdowns. The Horned Frogs lost each of the three games by an average of 22 points and struggled offensively, never scoring more than 27 points in those contests.
Reagor's stats this year aren't up to par with his sophomore season numbers, but he's still shown the ability to change games with his dynamic speed. If the Sooners want to prevent TCU's offense from getting off the ground, stopping Reagor needs to be a key part of their game plan.
Play consistently and build off momentum
The Sooners played what was arguably their best football of the season in the second half against Baylor, outscoring the Bears 24-0 and forcing two takeaways. Against TCU, it's crucial for the Sooners to build on the momentum they created in Waco and continue to showcase a dominant level of play.
TCU has been inconsistent at best this year. With a 5-5 record, the Horned Frogs have shown at times that they can hang with elite teams, as they lost to Baylor in triple overtime. However, they've also had games rife with struggle, like a 49-24 blowout loss against Iowa State.
The Sooners have also struggled with consistency this season, which is why they need to maintain their success from the Baylor game. If TCU plays like it did against Baylor and Oklahoma plays like it did at its low points, then a Horned Frog upset is a realistic outcome on Saturday.
Be prepared for CeeDee Lamb's absence
Oklahoma's offense uncharacteristically struggled for stretches in the Baylor win, which likely had a lot to do with the absence of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The junior has been without a doubt the Sooners' best offensive player all season, but he is once again questionable to play against TCU on Saturday.
With Lamb possibly being out again, Oklahoma's younger receivers will need to be ready to step up. Last week, freshmen Austin Stogner and Theo Wease Jr. scored three touchdowns, which were critical in the Sooners' comeback efforts. Along with them, the Sooners have an array of young talent at wide receiver.
Freshmen Trejan Bridges and Jadon Haselwood have both shown they can perform well in this offense, and redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo was the Sooners' leading receiver through three games. If Lamb doesn't play, one or multiple of these players may be called upon to lead Oklahoma's receivers this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.