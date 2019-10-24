OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Kansas State

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) is fresh off a 52-14 win over struggling West Virginia, and is now gearing up for a road matchup against Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12).
Here are three keys for a Sooner victory:
Run the ball effectively
The Wildcat defense is one of the nation's best when it comes to stopping its opponents' passing game, as they allow about 152 yards per game — which ranks fifth in the nation.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has firmly planted himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation in large part to his 2,073 yards and 20 touchdowns passing the football, but Oklahoma might want to look to the ground game for this matchup.
Fortunately for Oklahoma, it has a backfield with Hurts, who has 705 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, and three reliable running backs. Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks and juniors Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson have all had opportunities to shine in the backfield and have combined for over 1,000 yards rushing.
Force a turnover
In his nine months since being hired as defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch has turned a previously anemic unit to a formidable group, but they have failed to produce in one area that Grinch continuously emphasizes: forcing turnovers.
Grinch's 'Speed D' scheme is predicated on his playing fast and getting the ball back to the offense. Through the Sooners' first seven games, it's clear that they are playing with more speed, but they are failing to get those coveted takeaways.
Kansas State lost the turnover battle in each of its two losses this season, but they've had at least an even turnover margin in each of its four wins.
Grinch has been particularly disappointed in the last three games in which Oklahoma hasn't forced any turnovers, but the Sooners have won those games by an average of about 21 points.
Based on the past three games, the Sooners likely won't need to create a turnover to win, but it will certainly make Grinch happy.
Focus on Skylar Thompson
The Wildcats' junior quarterback is the centerpiece of their offense, but the Sooners are familiar with playing high-level quarterbacks this season.
Thompson's calling card isn't his passing prowess, as he only averages about 165 yards passing per game for a total of 994. But he's added 165 yards on the ground, and has totaled 10 touchdowns on the year.
He's not the most dynamic athlete or thrower that the Sooners have faced this season, but he is an experienced starter that plays with a high level of toughness and football IQ.
If the Wildcats pull off an upset, it will likely be due to great defense and an effective performance from Thompson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.