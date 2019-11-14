OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Baylor

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) has struggled in its last two games, but now has an opportunity to make a statement with a road matchup against No. 13 Baylor.
The Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the FBS, and a convincing win against them will be critical for the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes.
Here are three keys for a Sooner victory:
Play for four quarters
In its last two games, Oklahoma has been outscored 52-25 in the second half. Those games resulted in a 48-41 loss to Kansas State and a 42-41 win against Iowa State.
In both games, there were stretches when Oklahoma clearly looked like the better team, but there were also stretches where they clearly looked like the worse team. With the talent the Sooners possess, playing at a consistently elite level should equate to a win.
The Bears have proved they are more than capable of winning close games, as five of their wins this season have come by one possession. If the Sooners have stretches where they struggle and they allow Baylor to keep it close, it could result in a loss.
Run the ball effectively
One of the keys to Baylor's success this season has been its run defense. The Bears allow roughly 127 yards per game on the ground, which ranks first in the Big 12 and 27th in the nation.
Running the ball for the Sooners successfully generally leads to a win, but it could be particularly useful in Waco. By running the ball well, the Sooners can control the clock, limit the crowd's effect on the game and attack the Bears' defensive strength.
With junior running back Trey Sermon dealing with an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks will likely be the focus of the Sooners ground attack.
Win the turnover battle
Oklahoma fans, players and the media should be accustomed to first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talking about takeaways. It's been the focal point of his coaching philosophy, yet his group has struggled in that department.
The Sooners haven't recorded a takeaway in five games, and Grinch has cited that as a critical reason for the Sooners' defensive collapse in recent weeks.
In Baylor's last game — a 29-23 win over TCU in triple overtime — it won the turnover battle 3-2, with the third being a walk-off interception in the third overtime. In that way, a turnover quite literally won Baylor the game. This week's game could ultimately come down to one or two plays, and having more takeaways could swing it in the Sooners' favor.
