OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Baylor in Big 12 Championship Game

No. 6 Oklahoma is facing No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) beat the Bears (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in a 34-31 instant classic at Baylor on Nov. 16. The victor of the rematch will have strong case for the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff.
Here are three keys for a Sooner win:
Win time of possession
A crucial part in the Sooners' 25-point comeback against Baylor in November was the Bears had little to no chance to get anything going on offense, as each of its drive was either a three and out or a turnover.
Along with keeping the Baylor offense off the field, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will need to continue running the ball effectively. In the last two games, redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks ran for 309 yards and the Sooners have had the ball for an average of 36.5 minutes.
If Oklahoma can keep the ball and wear out the Bears' elite defensive line, then they should have a good chance of leaving Arlington with a fifth-straight Big 12 title.
Don't turn the ball over
Oklahoma's offense has been at its best this year when they refrain from turning the ball over, which was a struggle at times in November.
A fumble on the goal line from senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was a roadblock in the Oklahoma comeback effort. Hurts also threw an interception for a touchdown and fumbled in the red zone in the Sooners' 28-24 win over TCU on Nov. 23.
Careless mistakes like those are what could put the Sooners in trouble against a top-10 opponent that has a lot to play for. Baylor's defense is one of the best in the conference, and its offense will be prepared to take advantage of any mistakes Oklahoma throws its way.
Build on momentum defensively
In the past two games, the Sooners' have strung together two masterful defensive performances. The first being against TCU, which barley cracked 200 yards of total offense and the second being against No. 24 Oklahoma State, in which Oklahoma stifled Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher.
Oklahoma hasn't had two consecutive games on defense that impressive in a few years, and Saturday would be the wrong time to relapse to its old defensive struggles. The Sooners will need to take particular note of Bear receiver Denzel Mims, who dominated Oklahoma in the first half of their first game with two touchdown catches.
Like Oklahoma's defense, Baylor's offense is entering the game with some momentum after hanging 61 points on Kansas last week. If the Sooners can keep that in check, then winning will prove much easier.
