OU football: Kenny Stills traded to Houston Texans

Former Oklahoma and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills was traded earlier today alongside star left tackle Laremy Tunsill to the Houston Texans for a batch of draft picks, including two first-round picks and a second rounder.
Blockbuster: The #Dolphins are trading franchise LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills to the #Texans in exchange for a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. The moves are contingent on players passing physicals.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019
Stills will now head to Houston, where he joins an elite core of receivers led by Deandre Hopkins and a pro bowl QB in Deshaun Watson. Stills finished the 2018 season with 553 receiving yards, his lowest since 2015. This fresh start with the Texans may just be what the former Sooner Wide Receiver needs to get back on track.
I hope Stills will do good
