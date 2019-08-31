You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kenny Stills traded to Houston Texans

Kenny Stills

Freshman wide reciever Kenny Stills (4) attempts to avoid Iowa State defense during a 2010 football game at the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners won 52-0.

 Neil McGlohon/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills was traded earlier today alongside star left tackle Laremy Tunsill to the Houston Texans for a batch of draft picks, including two first-round picks and a second rounder. 

Stills will now head to Houston, where he joins an elite core of receivers led by Deandre Hopkins and a pro bowl QB in Deshaun Watson. Stills finished the 2018 season with 553 receiving yards, his lowest since 2015. This fresh start with the Texans may just be what the former Sooner Wide Receiver needs to get back on track.

