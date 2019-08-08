OU football: Kenny Stills speaks out against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for hosting Trump fundraiser

Miami Dolphins and former Sooner wide receiver Kenny Stills spoke out against team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign.
Ross, who runs a non-profit named Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), is set to host a fundraiser luncheon for the president on Friday with tickets ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, per the Washington Post. RISE's mission statement is says, "We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."
Stills tweeted a screenshot of RISE's mission statement and stated that "ycan’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."
🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019
This is not the first time Stills has been vocal on political and racial issues, as he was one of three NFL players to actively protested social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem prior to games in 2018. Stills' work on racial and political issues helped him be Miami's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2018.
