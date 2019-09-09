OU football: Kenny Stills scores touchdown in Houston Texans debut

Former Sooners wide receiver Kenny Stills is already making a big impact on his new team.
On the Monday Night Football matchup between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints, down 6 points with 0:38 to go in the 4th quarter, Stills hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for what appeared to be the game-winning score.
WELCOME, @KSTiLLS!#HOUvsNO pic.twitter.com/YW1265AMqz— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2019
The Saints would go on to win 30–28 on a 58-yard field goal.
Kenny Stills finished his Texans debut with 3 catches, 37 receiving yards and one touchdown. In his three-year career with the Sooners, Stills tallied 2,594 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.
