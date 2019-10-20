OU football: Kenny Stills, Dede Westbrook garner over 100 receiving yards, Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to win over Giants in week 7 of Sooners in NFL

On Sunday afternoon of Week 7 of the NFL season, 11 former Sooners took the field. Here's how they did in this week's Sooners in the NFL:
Notable Performances
Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a 27-21 win over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon, completing 14 of his 27 passes and tallying 104 passing yards. The former Heisman winner also ran nine times for 33 yards.
Kyler is a blur 🔥🔥 @K1 pic.twitter.com/MKto62UR4H— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught six passes for 103 yards in the Jaguars 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Houston wide receiver Kenny Stills caught four passes for 105 yards in the Texans’ 23-30 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts.
Right on the money.@deshaunwatson DEEP to @KSTiLLS.#HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/6HV8FUnevg— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 20, 2019
Other Performances:
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon: 10 carries for two yards, one reception for two yards.
Washington running back Adrian Peterson: 20 carries for 81 yards and one fumble.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews: Two receptions for 39 yards.
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford: Started at right guard in the Bills' 31-21 win over Miami.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown: Started at right tackle in 30-16 win over Seattle.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips: Two total tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans: One total tackle.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Two total tackles.
