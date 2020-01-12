OU football: Kenny Stills, Damien Williams, Blake Bell score in AFC Divisional Playoff

In the 51-31 shootout between the Chiefs and Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, former Sooners Kenny Stills, Damien Williams and Blake Bell combined for five touchdowns.
Stills, in his first season with the Texans, opened the scoring for the day with a 54-yard touchdown catch over the middle of the field.
Kenny Stills couldn't have been more open.Texans strike first.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oQLWLSqExK— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 12, 2020
Stills finished the day with three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Down 24-0, running back Williams started the scoring for the Chiefs with a 17-yard touchdown catch, sparking a massive second quarter comeback from Kansas City.
The Chiefs NEEDED that!Damien Williams for 6️⃣ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/NN8f5U6B5P— ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2020
Williams found the end zone for the second time on a 1-yard run just after halftime, extending the Chiefs lead to 10.
Damien Williams scores his second TD of the day to extend the @Chiefs lead! #NFLPlayoffs #ChiefsKingdom📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/mIlW2WE5vd— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020
Late in the third quarter, Williams completed his hat trick with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Chiefs up by 17 points.
Six straight touchdown drives for the @Chiefs!Damien Williams finds the end zone for the third time today. #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/PZAtVOXEoU— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020
Williams finished the day with 12 rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns, as well as catching 2 passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Sooners quarterback turned tight end Bell got in on the action late by scoring the final touchdown of the day with an 8-yard grab.
Blake Bell scores the FIFTH TD by a Sooner in this game pic.twitter.com/i2vluRIn0q— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 12, 2020
Williams, Bell and the Chiefs will play the Titans next Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game.
