You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kenny Stills, Damien Williams, Blake Bell score in AFC Divisional Playoff

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Blake Bell

Senior tight-end Blake Bell runs the ball down the field during the game on Dec. 6 at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. The Sooners were upset in overtime by the Cowboys with a final score of 38-35. 

 Jacqueline Eby/The Daily

In the 51-31 shootout between the Chiefs and Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, former Sooners Kenny Stills, Damien Williams and Blake Bell combined for five touchdowns.

Stills, in his first season with the Texans, opened the scoring for the day with a 54-yard touchdown catch over the middle of the field.

Stills finished the day with three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Down 24-0, running back Williams started the scoring for the Chiefs with a 17-yard touchdown catch, sparking a massive second quarter comeback from Kansas City.

Williams found the end zone for the second time on a 1-yard run just after halftime, extending the Chiefs lead to 10.

Late in the third quarter, Williams completed his hat trick with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Chiefs up by 17 points.

Williams finished the day with 12 rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns, as well as catching 2 passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Sooners quarterback turned tight end Bell got in on the action late by scoring the final touchdown of the day with an 8-yard grab.

Williams, Bell and the Chiefs will play the Titans next Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments