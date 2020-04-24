You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kenneth Murray to wear No. 56 for Los Angeles Chargers

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray celebrates a turnover during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray will wear No. 56 for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Friday.

The Chargers took Murray with the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. He was the team's second selection, as they took former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick. 

Murray wore No. 9 in the Crimson and Cream for three years from 2017 to 2019. In that time span, he racked up 325 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments