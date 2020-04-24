OU football: Kenneth Murray to wear No. 56 for Los Angeles Chargers

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray will wear No. 56 for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Friday.
numbers are in 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4iDrTGRG5l— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 24, 2020
The Chargers took Murray with the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. He was the team's second selection, as they took former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick.
Murray wore No. 9 in the Crimson and Cream for three years from 2017 to 2019. In that time span, he racked up 325 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
