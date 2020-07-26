OU football: Kenneth Murray signs $13 million contact with Los Angeles Chargers, per report

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray agreed to a four-year, $13 million rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Blessed is an understatement! Nothing without God! It’s only the beginning... https://t.co/hYHZ7Vfrsz— Kenneth Murray (@KennethMurray) July 26, 2020
Murray was selected by the Chargers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Sooner's rookie contract also has a projected signing bonus of $6.9 million.
In 2019, Murray finished the season as a third-team AP All-American selection after recording 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four sacks. He had seven tackles and one tackle for loss in the Sooners' 63-28 Peach Bowl loss to LSU.
The Missouri City, Texas, native started in 42 games for the Sooners during his collegiate career. His 9.5 career sacks ranks eighth all-time among OU linebackers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.