OU football: Kenneth Murray signs $13 million contact with Los Angeles Chargers, per report

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray before the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray agreed to a four-year, $13 million rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Murray was selected by the Chargers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Sooner's rookie contract also has a projected signing bonus of $6.9 million.

In 2019, Murray finished the season as a third-team AP All-American selection after recording 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four sacks. He had seven tackles and one tackle for loss in the Sooners' 63-28 Peach Bowl loss to LSU.

The Missouri City, Texas, native started in 42 games for the Sooners during his collegiate career. His 9.5 career sacks ranks eighth all-time among OU linebackers.

