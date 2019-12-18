OU football: Kenneth Murray shrugs off underdog status against No. 1 LSU — 'There's going to be a 60-minute ballgame played'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners head into one of the two 2019 College Football Playoff games as underdogs for the third time in five years.
The Sooners go into Atlanta on Dec. 28 as the No. 4 seed against No. 1 LSU, marking OU's third CFP appearance at No. 4. Riley and the Sooners have certainly been here before, but OU will have much more than LSU being favored by 9.5 points. They will arguably play their toughest opponent in recent memory.
The Sooners are up against Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase, all lead by head coach Ed Orgeron, recipient of the 2019 Home Depot National Coach of the Year.
From the Sooners insist on not being discouraged, despite the rest of the college football world counting them out. Take it form junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, who's now entering his third playoff game.
"It doesn't matter what the outside noise is," Murray said. "At the end of the day, in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 28, there's going to be a 60-minute ballgame played."
Murray and the Sooners have faced their fair share of ups and downs on the season. With a loss to Kansas State right at the half-way point of the season after giving up 48 points, and giving up 42 more a game later, the Sooners didn't look like the elite teams now joining them in the playoff.
Both those two games, along with OU's list of one-score wins, are what Murray thinks gives them an edge.
"Every week is not going to be a blowout," Murray said. "I think these games where we've been battling, it's a true testament to what our coaching staff tries to get across to us every day."
The Cyclones being within a 2-point conversion of winning the game after making a 20-0 run in the fourth quarter is something Murray and first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch harp on. The Sooners went on to win two other games afterward by one score, one of them famously being a 34-31 win over No. 9 Baylor in Waco, Texas, after being down, 28-3, in the second quarter.
OU's defense held the Bears scoreless in the second half, and in the games following all the way to the Big 12 Championship, it's been a lights-out squad. Grinch's defense has garnered three takeaways while forcing 15 punts. The defense has finished the regular season ranked No. 25 in total defense.
"Iowa State was really a big lesson on understanding not to press when things go not our way, not to press and do anything outside of the framework of the defense," Murray said. "Iowa State was just another testament of something that we harp on big now: just finishing in the fourth quarter and just finishing those games."
As if Oklahoma's odds weren't already daunting, it was reported from SoonerScoop.com that sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges are suspended from the team, and won't play in the Peach Bowl.
Riley wouldn't comment on the reports, and players weren't asked about the suspensions during their post-practice media session Wednesday. Not having Perkins, who has tallied 38 tackles and six sacks, has been a dominant pass rusher for the Sooners. Stevenson — who has 515 rushing yards and six touchdowns — has proven to be a reliable back behind redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks.
Their absence is another reason for the Sooners to be written off against the Tigers. Yet, Murray told the media Wednesday that, their new defensive culture and the adversity they've faced after losing to Kansas State, there will surely be a good game on Dec. 28.
"Obviously, it's a different year as far as scheme and everything we've done defensively," Murray said. "So, we're just coming in ready to work and ready to go out there and do our jobs."
