OU football: Kenneth Murray not named finalist for Butkus Award

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was not chosen as a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is the honor bestowed annually upon the best linebacker in college football.

Penn State's Micah Parsons, Wisconsin's Zach Baun, Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, California's Evan Weaver and Wyoming's Logan Wilson were chosen as the six finalists for the prestigious award. 

Murray's absence from the list of final candidates is quite surprising. The captain of the Sooner defense leads the team with 79 total tackles and 51 solo takedowns on the season and is expected by many to be a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Though he won't be the 2019 Butkus Award winner, Murray still has a chance to grab the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

The Butkus Award winner will be publicized on or before Dec. 10, while the Bednarik announcement will be made on Dec. 12 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. 

