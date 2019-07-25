You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kenneth Murray named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

  • Updated
Sophomore linebacker Kenneth Murray walks into the stadium during Walk of Champions before the Kansas game Nov. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior Linebacker Kenneth Murray was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday, adding to his list of preseason accolades. 

The trophy, whose recipient will be formally announced at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on Dec. 10, is awarded to the FBS player who "best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement," according to the watch list announcement.

Murray led the Sooners with 155 tackles and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team by the league's coaches and the Associated Press. If he wins the award, Murray would become the third Sooner to win in the last seven years, joining Gabe Ikard (2013) and Ty Darlington (2015).

