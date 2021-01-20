OU football: Kenneth Murray named to PFWA's 2020 All-Rookie Team

Former Sooner and current Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray was named to the Professional Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team Tuesday.
Kenneth Murray named to PFWA All-Rookie team."Murray started all 16 games for Los Angeles, playing 93 percent of the defensive snaps. He led the team with 107 total tackles, the most by a Chargers rookie since 2000."➡️ https://t.co/viKOC848gn#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/C8AXjSVc5h— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 20, 2021
Murray played in all 16 games for LA in 2020. He led the team with 107 tackles, the most ever by a Chargers rookie, and played 93 percent of the defensive snaps for the team. Of those 107 tackles, 68 were solo tackles and five were tackles for loss. He also recorded one sack on the year.
Murray played three seasons at Oklahoma from 2017-2019. He started as a freshman, and was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017. He also made two All-Big 12 teams, earning first team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. In total, he recorded 325 tackles and 9.5 sacks for the Sooners.
After his junior season, Murray declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Chargers.
