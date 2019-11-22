OU football: Kenneth Murray named semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was named one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy on Friday.
1️⃣ of 9️⃣ semifinalists for the @TheLottTrophy.https://t.co/CEWcuVdk34 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/mQEuzaRs6I— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 22, 2019
The award is presented annually to the Division I defensive player who best represents the character traits embodied in the acronym of IMPACT: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Murray’s strong season has placed him squarely in the conversation for the prestigious honor. The captain of the Sooner defense has been stellar, leading the team with 70 total tackles and also contributing two-and-one-half sacks on the year.
Former Kentucky Wildcats and current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen was the recipient of last year’s trophy. Among the past winners are Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.
This year’s award will be presented to the winner at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.
