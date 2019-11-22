You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kenneth Murray named semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray before the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was named one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy on Friday.

The award is presented annually to the Division I defensive player who best represents the character traits embodied in the acronym of IMPACT: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Murray’s strong season has placed him squarely in the conversation for the prestigious honor. The captain of the Sooner defense has been stellar, leading the team with 70 total tackles and also contributing two-and-one-half sacks on the year.

Former Kentucky Wildcats and current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen was the recipient of last year’s trophy. Among the past winners are Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.

This year’s award will be presented to the winner at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.

