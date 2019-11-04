OU football: Kenneth Murray named semifinalist for Butkus Award

Oklahoma junior linebacker Kenneth Murray has been named a semifinalist for the Burkus Award, an award given to the best linebacker in the country.
Murray has made it clear its his goal to win the award, hoping to join Brian Bosworth, Rocky Calmus and Teddy Lehman as the only Sooners to win the award.
This season, Murray has 55 total tackles, 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He is one of 12 finalists for the award. The other are listed below:
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Tae Crowder, Georgia
Jordan Glasgow, Michigan
Jake Hansen, Illinois
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Evan Weaver, California
Logan Wilson, Wyoming
