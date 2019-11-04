You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kenneth Murray named semifinalist for Butkus Award

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray during the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma junior linebacker Kenneth Murray has been named a semifinalist for the Burkus Award, an award given to the best linebacker in the country.

Murray has made it clear its his goal to win the award, hoping to join Brian Bosworth, Rocky Calmus and Teddy Lehman as the only Sooners to win the award. 

This season, Murray has 55 total tackles, 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He is one of 12 finalists for the award. The other are listed below:

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Tae Crowder, Georgia

Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Jake Hansen, Illinois

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Evan Weaver, California

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

