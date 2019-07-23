OU football: Kenneth Murray named on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Kenneth Murray was named to his third preseason award watch list of the season on Tuesday.
K9️⃣@NagurskiTrophy Watch List#OUDNA | https://t.co/J2btndwU9O pic.twitter.com/BBRJV7mhIN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 23, 2019
After finding his name on the Butkus and Bednarik award watch lists, the junior Oklahoma linebacker was pitted with 92 defensive stars from 65 Division I FBS schools on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. The award is given to the best defensive player in college football.
After ranking second in the nation with 155 total tackles and earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors by both coaches and the media in 2018, Murray was also named the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year at the 2019 Big 12 Media Days.
Murray is the only Sooner on the list and one of 11 Big 12 players.
