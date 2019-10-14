OU football: Kenneth Murray named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in the Sooners' 34-27 win over No. 15 Texas on Saturday.
The #Big12FB Defensive Player of the Week registered— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 14, 2019
✔️5️⃣ solo tackles
✔️2️⃣ tackles for loss
✔️AND a sack
With the help of @Kmurrayy_9, the #Sooners held the Longhorns to 4️⃣.2️⃣ yards per play and tied a school record of 9️⃣ sacks. pic.twitter.com/zLlnLiARTD
Murray racked up five tackles — two for loss of yards — and a sack against the Longhorns. Murray has 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season.
The No. 5 Sooners kickoff against West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19.
