You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kenneth Murray named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray warms up before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in the Sooners' 34-27 win over No. 15 Texas on Saturday.

Murray racked up five tackles — two for loss of yards — and a sack against the Longhorns. Murray has 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season.

The No. 5 Sooners kickoff against West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments