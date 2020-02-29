OU football: Kenneth Murray hurts hamstring in 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine

Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray during the Sooners game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray appeared to hurt his hamstring on his second attempt at the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. 

Murray had an impressive day at the combine prior to the injury. He ran a 4.52 unofficial 40-yard dash on his first attempt, recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 inch broad jump. 

At Oklahoma, Murray was a cornerstone for the defense the last three seasons. He was a captain in his sophomore and junior years and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker as a junior. 

Murray‘s NFL future will he determined at the NFL Draft on April 23. He is widely expected to be a first-round selection. 

