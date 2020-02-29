OU football: Kenneth Murray hurts hamstring in 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray appeared to hurt his hamstring on his second attempt at the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
#OU LB Kenneth Murray pulls up with a hamstring injury on his 2nd 40 attempt.A sad ending to a terrific day for Murray. He’s earned the RD1 praise. pic.twitter.com/Ud9WoxS0YJ— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) March 1, 2020
Murray had an impressive day at the combine prior to the injury. He ran a 4.52 unofficial 40-yard dash on his first attempt, recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 inch broad jump.
At Oklahoma, Murray was a cornerstone for the defense the last three seasons. He was a captain in his sophomore and junior years and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker as a junior.
Murray‘s NFL future will he determined at the NFL Draft on April 23. He is widely expected to be a first-round selection.
