OU football: Kenneth Murray goes down hurt in Big 12 Championship against Baylor

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray sacks the quarterback during the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily
Update: Murray returned to the game on the Sooners' following defensive drive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray went down with an injury in the third quarter of No. 6 Oklahoma's game against No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship. He walked off on his own strength after staying on the ground for some time.

The injury came after Murray sacked Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon late in the third quarter to force a third and long for the Bears. Murray has been the Sooners' best defensive player this season, totaling 85 tackles and three sacks on the season.

Murray and the Sooner defense have stifled the Bears for much of the game, holding them to just 13 points and 111 yards in the game's first three quarters.

The Sooners have a 20-13 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

