OU football: Kenneth Murray describes relationship with adopted siblings in interview with Dallas Cowboys

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kenneth Murray

Then-junior linebacker Kenneth Murray before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a pre-draft interview with the Dallas Cowboys, former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray described his relationship with his three adopted siblings with disabilities.

Murray said he was around 11 years old when his parents decided to adopt his siblings and that it taught him to be selfless at a young age. 

The Daily published a story detailing Murray's upbringing with his siblings during his sophomore season in 2018.

"That was a time where my parents were leaning on me a lot, given that I was the oldest," Murray said. "Anytime they needed anything, anytime things needed to be done, I was the oldest child and I was the one everybody was looking to."

Murray's answer came in response to a question about a setback or challenge in his life that helped him grow as a player. He said he wouldn't describe the situation as a setback, but it helped inform his playing style. 

"I wouldn't say it was a setback," Murray said. "I would say it was a blessing because it really forced me to be what you guys see on the field, which is the product of a kid that's a go-getter."

Murray started for all 14 games each of his three years as a Sooner from 2017 to 2019, winning three Big 12 titles and reaching the College Football Playoff three times. He led the team in tackles in his sophomore and junior seasons, was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments