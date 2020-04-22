OU football: Kenneth Murray, defense's NFL Draft potential another step in Sooners' defensive rebuild

Former Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and cornerback Parnell Motley are expected to be taken in this week's NFL Draft, and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley sees that as another step in rebuilding the program's defense.
In Alex Grinch's first year as defensive coordinator, the Sooners went from among the nation's worst defenses to a unit that shined in certain areas. Oklahoma ranked 17th nationally in third down defense, 38th in total defense and 32nd in run defense.
Murray will likely be the the first Oklahoma defender to go off the board, with most mock drafts placing him in the late first round.
"I think it's proof of the concept, proof of what we're trying to do and proof that we're heading in the direction that we all felt like we needed to head," Riley said. "You take a guy like Kenneth, had he been a third year last year, I don't think anybody would have conversations of him being a first round draft pick.
"I just think it speaks volumes for every other prospect out there."
Murray and Gallimore both flashed their potential in their early years in Norman, but perhaps no Sooner defender improved more under Grinch than Motley.
Motley started for two seasons prior to Grinch's arrival in 2017 and 2018, and Oklahoma ranked 87th and 130th, respectively, in pass defense. Motley was Grinch's most reliable cornerback this season and was named to the First-team All-Big 12 by the media.
"A year ago to think that Parnell Motley might be drafted, there's no way," Riley said. "And now the guy is probably a little underrated right now. The guy had a phenomenal year."
Oklahoma's defense relapsed in the College Football Playoff against LSU, as the Tigers beat the Sooners, 63-28. But Motley was one of the only bright spots defensively, as Biletnikoff award winner Ja'Marr Chase, who Motley was primarily matched up against, only had two catches on the day.
"He didn't just do that against a bunch of average players. We're getting ready to see the quality of Big 12 receivers that are going to go off the board early in the NFL Draft," Riley said. "And to do what he did to Chase in the bowl game. It was a heck of a battle to watch ... and Parnell more than held his own."
Despite the Sooners' defensive struggles in the Peach Bowl, Riley said recruits are now familiar with the success Grinch had in his first year and now that success will continue to show in the draft.
"A lot of guys watched us play, and there's a lot of games with dominant defensive performances with basically the same players we had the year before and a lot of people took notice," Riley said. "I know the last game is fresh everybody's mind was obviously not our best performance ... but that doesn't take away the way we played those other 13 games and how many big strides we made defensively."
With the leaders of the defensive unit gone, Riley, Grinch and their staff are now working to reload their roster on the recruiting trail. Riley said their success on the field is already beginning to show promise in recruiting.
The Sooners' only current defensive commit in the class of 2021 is defensive back Jordan Mukes from Chocktaw, Oklahoma, who is a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com. But the Sooners are also contenders for defensive prospects such as Kendal Daniels, Latrell McCutchin and Dreyden Norwood.
"Recruits have certainly ... seen that (success)," Riley said. "The evidence is there, and it's in the numbers. It's real and it's not where it's going to be. We're heading in a great direction and we can absolutely feel that as we have communication with these recruits right now."
