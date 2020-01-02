OU football: Kenneth Murray declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray will forego his senior season and enter April's NFL Draft.
The Decision...1 Thessalonians 5:24 #K9 pic.twitter.com/80gOrB0mRS— Kenneth Murray (@Kmurrayy_9) January 2, 2020
Murray started all 42 games in his career for the Sooners, tallying 325 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. The Missouri City, Texas, native was a First-Team All Big 12 selection as a junior, and was the backbone for the Sooners' defensive turnaround in 2019.
In Murray's absence, the Sooners will have junior DaShaun White and senior Caleb Kelly stepping up as the team's top linebackers going into 2020.
Murray is the second Sooner to declare for the NFL Draft, with junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb announcing his decision to leave Oklahoma last week.
