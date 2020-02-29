OU football: Kenneth Murray clocks 4.52 40-yard dash in impressive NFL Scouting Combine performance

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray took care of business at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with impressive showings in the broad jump, vertical jump and 40-yard dash.
Murray clocked a 4.52 40 time. Fellow potential first round linebacker prospects Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Queen ran 4.39 and 4.56 40 times, respectively.
Kenneth Murray runs a 4.52💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/QN0u1VhSwT— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2020
Along with his 40-yard dash, Murray flexed his athleticism with a 38 inch vertical jump and 10-foot-nine inch broad jump. Those were the sixth and third highest broad and vertical jumps among linebackers, respectively.
Murray was a captain for his sophomore and junior seasons at Oklahoma, when he led the team in tackles both seasons. He is widely expected to be Oklahoma's first defensive first round selection since Gerald McCoy went third overall in 2010.
