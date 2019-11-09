OU football: Kenneth Mann injured in game against Iowa State

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann was hurt in the second quarter of Oklahoma's game against Iowa State.
Kenneth Mann is down on the field being attended to by OU trainers.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 10, 2019
After the Sooners forced a punt on a third and long, Mann was slow to get up and needed help to walk back to the sideline toward the medical tent.
It is unclear what the injury is and how severe it is, and no announcement has been made on Mann's status for the rest of the game. The Sooners have a 21-7 lead.
