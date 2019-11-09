You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kenneth Mann injured in game against Iowa State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kenneth Mann

Then-redshirt junior defensive end Kenneth Mann attempts to tackle an Alabama player during the Orange Bowl Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann was hurt in the second quarter of Oklahoma's game against Iowa State.

After the Sooners forced a punt on a third and long, Mann was slow to get up and needed help to walk back to the sideline toward the medical tent.

It is unclear what the injury is and how severe it is, and no announcement has been made on Mann's status for the rest of the game. The Sooners have a 21-7 lead.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments