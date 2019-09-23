OU football: Kenneth Mann expected back, Trejan Bridges not moving to safety for now — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's presser (Texas Tech)

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) is looking to keep its winning record as it enters Big 12 play this week against Texas Tech (2-1).
Here's what coach Lincoln Riley said at his weekly press conference Monday:
Kenneth Mann expected back
Senior defensive lineman Kenneth Mann, who missed the first three games of the season due to injury, is expected back this Saturday Riley said.
"We do expect Kenneth back this week. He was really, really close for the last two non-conference (games)," Riley said. "But we weren't quite ready to pull the trigger, honestly more from a timing perspective as far as ideal time to recover from the injury that he had, as opposed to he probably was physically ready. We know we got a long stretch ahead. I'm glad that we over rested him and we really gained another week with it being the bye week.
"And I think the emergence of some of our young defensive lineman have been able to play snaps."
Riley also commented on sophomore running back TJ Pledger's status, who has been out with a hand injury.
"Getting close," Riley said. "Don't think he'll be ready this week but I think the rest of the weeks are going to be potentially in play for him. He's getting close, doing well."
Trejan Bridges not moving positions... for now.
Freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges was rumored to be moving to safety this past week, but Riley said Monday that isn't entirely true. He said he will let people know when they make big changes like that.
He went on to say that players move around more than people realize. It's something they experiment with.
"Probably more often than what the outside would think. You got so many skill sets and there's so many facets to the game situationally — offense, defense, special teams — and we've always encouraged our staff to think outside the box," Riley said. "Who can help us the most, whether it be any of those facets. We probably have a lot more than probably people would guess. We probably have a lot more guys T'd up ready to play potentially on all three sides of the ball than other people might guess."
Alan Bowman to miss game against Sooners
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman will miss the game Saturday due to injury, and the Red Raiders have yet to announce a starter for the game.
Riley talked about Bowman and what they expect from Texas Tech.
"The quarterback situation is obviously up in the air with Alan (Bowman) being hurt," Riley said. "I hope the best for him. He certainly had some real bright moments with some tough breaks early in his career, But he's a heck of a player. ... I know they got a couple capable guys with the transfer they brought in and obviously (Jett) Duffey. They got guys who can play."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.