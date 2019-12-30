You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kennedy Brooks to return for junior season, per report

  • Updated
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks will pass up his opportunity to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft and return for his junior season, per Jason Kersey of The Athletic.

Brooks has been the Sooners leading rusher at running back season each of the last two seasons, tallying 2,067 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 7.5 yards per carry. With Brooks returning, he will once again likely be the featured back for the Sooners in 2020.

Along with Brooks, there are multiple other Sooners who may or may not declare for the draft. Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb unsurprisingly anounced that he would leave Oklahoma on Sunday, and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray is expected to do the same in the coming weeks. 

Junior running back Trey Sermon and redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey are both candidates to leave but their status is more uncertain than Murray's

