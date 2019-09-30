You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kennedy Brooks to play against Kansas, Lincoln Riley says

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks will play against Kansas this Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley said Monday. 

Brooks appeared to suffer a serious injury during the Sooners' game against the Red Raiders Saturday. Brooks took a late hit as he tried to make a tackle on an interception return and looked to have injured his knee. He walked off the field with no help and did not return to the game. 

In four games this season, Brooks has rushed 25 times for 206 yards and one touchdown. 

Brooks and the Sooners will be back in action Saturday against Kansas at 11 a.m. in Lawrence. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

