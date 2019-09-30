OU football: Kennedy Brooks to play against Kansas, Lincoln Riley says

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks will play against Kansas this Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley said Monday.
Brooks appeared to suffer a serious injury during the Sooners' game against the Red Raiders Saturday. Brooks took a late hit as he tried to make a tackle on an interception return and looked to have injured his knee. He walked off the field with no help and did not return to the game.
Pretty incredible Kennedy Brooks is expected to play this week after this injury on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HpReEUYe38— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 30, 2019
In four games this season, Brooks has rushed 25 times for 206 yards and one touchdown.
Brooks and the Sooners will be back in action Saturday against Kansas at 11 a.m. in Lawrence.
