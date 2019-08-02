You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kennedy Brooks Title IX accuser gives account of alleged 'mental and physical abuse'

  • Updated
Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball in the spring game April 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU student Mallory Jech shared a thread of tweets Friday afternoon accusing Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks of alleged “mental and physical abuse” just weeks after Brooks was cleared of a Title IX investigation on July 9.

Now, 24 days later, Jech has detailed her side of the story in a 16-tweet thread.

“I’m being played as the girl who lied about being abused,” Jech said in the thread. “However, I’m the girl who protected a liar & an abuser’s career. Until now.”

Jech said in the thread that she dated Brooks from June 2018 until March 2019, and that the two lived together at one point during the school year. Jech said in the thread that she was “terrified” to come home most nights in fear of Brooks. She went to Title IX a “few months” before May to detail her story, but decided not to report any incidents in fear of ruining his career and putting herself in danger.

“I protected the person who put fear in my eyes every time we argued — for the sake of his career? Yes,” Jech said in the tweet. “But most importantly, I thought I was protecting myself from him.”

Jech would later tell her story to Title IX in May when the investigation was filed. She said the Title IX office ignored her story, despite her friend and roommate sharing what she had witnessed and pictures of bruises she had on her phone through text messages between the two.

“Now, months after that first Title IX visit, they have decided to not punish Kennedy Brooks.” Jech tweeted. “Regardless of the messages I have where he told me to call Title IX, that he doesn’t care what happens. Regardless of my best friend, who still lived with me during some of the abuse, who also talked to Title IX and told them what she witnessed. Regardless of the pictures of bruises and text messages between us where he says ‘I should not have to put my hands on you to move.’”

Jech went on to say Title IX moved Brooks’ classes so they wouldn’t be in the same class together.

Brooks missed part of summer workouts due to the investigation, but rejoined the team Wednesday, July 10, after the university’s Title IX office cleared him of any violation. Brooks was one of Oklahoma’s top offensive weapons last season, rushing for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. During the summer, when Brooks was absent from workouts, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the Title IX investigation, saying he wasn’t “updated at all.”

"Referring back to the statement we put out, Kennedy was reinstated back to the team late last week," Riley said on July 14 at Big 12 Media Day. "During the process I was not involved at all, updated at all. That's a process that our school takes very seriously."

The Daily has reached out to the university for comment 7:04 p.m.

Here’s Jech’s full tweet thread:

