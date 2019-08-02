OU football: Kennedy Brooks Title IX accuser gives account of alleged 'mental and physical abuse'

OU student Mallory Jech shared a thread of tweets Friday afternoon accusing Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks of alleged “mental and physical abuse” just weeks after Brooks was cleared of a Title IX investigation on July 9.
Now, 24 days later, Jech has detailed her side of the story in a 16-tweet thread.
“I’m being played as the girl who lied about being abused,” Jech said in the thread. “However, I’m the girl who protected a liar & an abuser’s career. Until now.”
Jech said in the thread that she dated Brooks from June 2018 until March 2019, and that the two lived together at one point during the school year. Jech said in the thread that she was “terrified” to come home most nights in fear of Brooks. She went to Title IX a “few months” before May to detail her story, but decided not to report any incidents in fear of ruining his career and putting herself in danger.
“I protected the person who put fear in my eyes every time we argued — for the sake of his career? Yes,” Jech said in the tweet. “But most importantly, I thought I was protecting myself from him.”
Jech would later tell her story to Title IX in May when the investigation was filed. She said the Title IX office ignored her story, despite her friend and roommate sharing what she had witnessed and pictures of bruises she had on her phone through text messages between the two.
“Now, months after that first Title IX visit, they have decided to not punish Kennedy Brooks.” Jech tweeted. “Regardless of the messages I have where he told me to call Title IX, that he doesn’t care what happens. Regardless of my best friend, who still lived with me during some of the abuse, who also talked to Title IX and told them what she witnessed. Regardless of the pictures of bruises and text messages between us where he says ‘I should not have to put my hands on you to move.’”
Jech went on to say Title IX moved Brooks’ classes so they wouldn’t be in the same class together.
Brooks missed part of summer workouts due to the investigation, but rejoined the team Wednesday, July 10, after the university’s Title IX office cleared him of any violation. Brooks was one of Oklahoma’s top offensive weapons last season, rushing for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. During the summer, when Brooks was absent from workouts, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the Title IX investigation, saying he wasn’t “updated at all.”
"Referring back to the statement we put out, Kennedy was reinstated back to the team late last week," Riley said on July 14 at Big 12 Media Day. "During the process I was not involved at all, updated at all. That's a process that our school takes very seriously."
The Daily has reached out to the university for comment 7:04 p.m.
Here’s Jech’s full tweet thread:
The University of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) values their student athletes more than their average student. I refuse to be quiet. And here’s why:— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
I’m being played as the girl who lied about being abused. However, I’m the girl who protected a liar & an abuser’s career. Until now.
I dated Kennedy Brooks from June of 2018 until the end of March 2019–during that time I was used, cheated on, manipulated and abused both mentally AND physically. If I were doing this because I am angry I was cheated on, I would have done it back in June of 2018...— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
... the first time he cheated, or I would have done it when I found out he slept with a high schooler. But here I am, months after the fact, finally telling my story because the last thing that needs to happen is for little boys to look up to him and view him as a role model.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
I went to Title IX in May, right before the end of finals, and finally told my entire story to someone. I had called a few months before because pieces of the abuse had been reported—Kennedy was angry and I was terrified of what would happen when he came home (we lived together).— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
On the phone with Title IX, I explained to them nothing happened and that I did not want him to get in trouble. I protected the person who put fear in my eyes every time we argued—for the sake of his career? Yes. But most importantly, I thought I was protecting myself from him.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
Months later, in May, I was finally ready. We had not been together for over a month at this point. Kennedy showed up to my apartment one evening after I had repeatedly told him not to come, I was not home—He told me he would let himself in my apartment. I sped home.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
I was on the phone with my mom when he came around the corner of my apartment building. He was obviously angry, yelling and screaming, and was demanding he get the little bit of his things—when I told him they were in my car and that I was about to take them to his apartment...— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
... I watched him let himself into my apartment with a key that I was under the impression I already had. He had a duplicate. I called Title IX the next morning and asked if I could go in and talk to them. And from there, I was under the impression that someone would help me.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
I felt guilty for opening my mouth. I felt guilty for telling someone all of the times he put his hands on me. I felt guilty for telling someone who Kennedy Brooks really is. I felt guilty for finally telling my story. I felt guilty for doing the right thing. I was still attached— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
Now, months after that first Title IX visit, they have decided to not punish Kennedy Brooks. Regardless of the messages I have where he told me to call Title IX, that he doesn’t care what happens.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
Regardless of my best friend who still lived with me during some of the abuse, who also talked to Title IX and told them what she witnessed. Regardless of the pictures of bruises and text messages between us where he says “I should not have to put my hands on you to move”.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
Title IX does nothing for the victim. They make you believe they are doing their best to help you—their “best” is changing his Fall schedule so I don’t have to sit in 3 classes with the person who has permanently affected the way I continue to live my life.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
Thats the best they could do. Kennedy Brooks is being protected by the University of Oklahoma (@uofoklahoma) because he plays football. I was physically abused by that “man”, I was left on the side of the rode in both Norman and Texas by that “man” but who cares about the victim.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
The University of Oklahoma does not value their students. OU only cares about their money. And God forbid something happen to one of their athletes who bring in millions of dollars every Saturday.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
I grew up with Crimson and Cream instilled in my blood. It was never a question where I would go to college, but the University and football program that I grew up loving, has done nothing but disappoint me and devalue my importance.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
I will not let the University of Oklahoma silence me. I will not let Kennedy Brooks silence me. I’m not doing this for attention or for anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m doing this for every girl who is too scared to speak up against their abuser. I will tell anyone my story.— mal (@malloryjech) August 2, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.