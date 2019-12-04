You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kennedy Brooks, Parnell Motley among 7 Sooners named to All-Big 12 Second Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs the ball during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Seven Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks, sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, senior cornerback Parnell Motley, redshirt sophomore halfback Jeremiah Hall, freshman kicker Gabe Brkic, redshirt sophomore right tackle Adrian Ealy and redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were the second team selections. 

Along with the second team picks, Oklahoma had four players selected to the First Team and six honorable mention selections. Sophomore safeties Patrick Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell, sophomore linebacker DaShaun White, redshirt sophomore punter Reeves Mundschau, redshirt freshman defensive end Jalen Redmond and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for punt returning were the honorable mentions.

The No. 6 Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments