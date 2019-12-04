OU football: Kennedy Brooks, Parnell Motley among 7 Sooners named to All-Big 12 Second Team

Seven Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, the conference announced Wednesday.
All-Big 12 Second Team7️⃣ @Legendary11_ 1️⃣1️⃣ @PeeMot11 2️⃣6️⃣ @kennedyBrooks26 2️⃣7️⃣ @Jeremiah_Hall27 4️⃣7️⃣ @GabeBrkic 5️⃣9️⃣ @adrian_ealy 9️⃣0️⃣ @Path2Greatwork https://t.co/a3l6odJ4tg | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/cstZhZBR7i— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2019
Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks, sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, senior cornerback Parnell Motley, redshirt sophomore halfback Jeremiah Hall, freshman kicker Gabe Brkic, redshirt sophomore right tackle Adrian Ealy and redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were the second team selections.
Along with the second team picks, Oklahoma had four players selected to the First Team and six honorable mention selections. Sophomore safeties Patrick Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell, sophomore linebacker DaShaun White, redshirt sophomore punter Reeves Mundschau, redshirt freshman defensive end Jalen Redmond and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for punt returning were the honorable mentions.
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention2️⃣ @_CeeDeeThree (KR/PR)1️⃣0️⃣ @PatrickFields24 2️⃣3️⃣ @dmw23_ 4️⃣6️⃣ @ReevesMundschau 3️⃣1️⃣ @jalen_redmond 3️⃣2️⃣ @dtturner11 https://t.co/a3l6odJ4tg | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Gjyy3vEFLG— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2019
The No. 6 Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
