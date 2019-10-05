You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kennedy Brooks not warming up, T.J. Pledger suited up ahead of Oklahoma-Kansas

  • Updated
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs the ball during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks is not suited up for the Sooners' game against Kansas Saturday, but sophomore running back T.J. Pledger is going through warmups returning for the first time from injury. 

Brooks has been one of Oklahoma's top backs this season, rushing for 206 yards and a touchdowns through four games. He was injured in the third quarter against Texas Tech a week ago. Pledger, on the other hand, has yet to play this season after suffering a minor hand injury. 

Oklahoma and Kansas are set to kickoff against Kansas at 11:30 a.m.

