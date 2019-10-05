OU football: Kennedy Brooks not warming up, T.J. Pledger suited up ahead of Oklahoma-Kansas

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks is not suited up for the Sooners' game against Kansas Saturday, but sophomore running back T.J. Pledger is going through warmups returning for the first time from injury.
Kennedy Brooks is not suited up, though.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 5, 2019
Brooks has been one of Oklahoma's top backs this season, rushing for 206 yards and a touchdowns through four games. He was injured in the third quarter against Texas Tech a week ago. Pledger, on the other hand, has yet to play this season after suffering a minor hand injury.
Oklahoma and Kansas are set to kickoff against Kansas at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.