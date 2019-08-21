OU football: Kennedy Brooks makes first media appearance since conclusion of Title IX investigation

For the first time since the conclusion of his Title IX investigation, redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks appeared in front of the media Wednesday evening, although not a lot of the situation was addressed.
"Before we start, I just want to say, what happened in the summer, I went through a process," Brooks said before any questions were asked. "Everybody knows the outcome and I have nothing to add onto it."
Brooks missed part of summer workouts due to the investigation, but rejoined the team July 10, after the university’s Title IX office cleared him of any violation. Mallory Jech, a student at OU, went public on Twitter on Aug. 2, alleging Brooks committed “mental and physical abuse” before and after the two were dating.
Now, 20 days later, Brooks was put in front of a large group of reporters who were struggling to get any information on the subject. Brooks was asked if he was behind after missing some summer workouts.
"No sir," Brooks said. "I'm perfectly fine. I'm 100 percent."
Brooks was then asked if he wondered during the summer if he was going to return to the program. Brooks referred back to his opening statement.
"I'm sorry. I know you gotta ask that question," Brooks said, "but like I said, I've got nothing to add onto it."
Brooks spoke for just under seven minutes, and no more questions about the summer were asked again.
