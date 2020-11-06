OU football: Kansas’ student newspaper, The University Daily Kansan, talks Jayhawks at Sooners, game predictions

No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) hosts its first home game since September this Saturday against Kansas (0-6, 0-5 Big 12). Heading into the matchup, the winless Jayhawks are coming off a 52-22 home loss to No. 17 Iowa State while the Sooners will be looking to improve their current winning streak to four games.
The Daily spoke with The University Daily Kansan’s Sam Lance, the paper’s associate sports editor and football beat writer, about his predictions for Saturday’s game. Here's what he had to say:
The OU Daily: Going into this season, was this expected to be a winless season for the Jayhawks?
The University Daily Kansan: “I thought it could be a winless season, I’m sure the coaching staff and KU athletics as a whole was not really anticipating that. I think (Kansas) still has a chance to get a win or two, but it’s going to be highly unlikely. Coming into the year, most people thought it would be another struggle.”
Daily: Have there been any silver linings for this KU team this year?
Kansan: “Well, for one, a lot of the players on this team are going to be granted another year of eligibility for next year with the NCAA’s new rule. So (Kansas) will have plenty of returning talent for next year. For KU fans, I would say the ship is not going to be turned around right away — Les Miles needs some time to recruit. If you look out on the field right now, the guys Les Miles has brought in … those players are really talented. Like Miles says a lot, the Jayhawks are indeed coming.”
Daily: After running back Pooka Williams — who’s had a total of 38 carries for 389 yards and two touchdowns in the last two seasons against Oklahoma — opted out for this season, who’s stepped up into his playmaker role for the Jayhawks this year?
Kansan: “(Freshman quarterback) Jalon Daniels. Last week, although the numbers didn't show it too much, he really had a good week. He was zipping the ball all around the field (and) was really looking comfortable out there. He didn’t get a chance to play spring ball, so this is his first (college football experience) and it’s taken him some time to get going … (but) he’s a very important piece here. He’s received a lot of eyes on him (and) a lot of people here at KU enjoy him.”
Daily: Whether it’s against the Sooners or somewhere else down the line, what does Kansas need to improve on to secure a win this season?
Kansan: “KU needs to score over 28 or 30 points if they’re going to win a game. The offense has seen 23 (total points) as its season high, and in the Big 12 that’s just not going to win games. … Scoring the ball and getting Jalon Daniels more comfortable (would) turn a win in KU’s direction.”
Daily: What does the Jayhawk defense need to do to slow down Spencer Rattler and the rest of the OU offense on Saturday?
Kansan: “(Kansas’) defense is very young right now. … I think what the defense needs to do is keep gaining experience (and) try to cause pressure like they did last week. (Kansas) really threw off (Brock Purdy) last week.”
Daily: Any final score predictions for the game?
Kansan: “If everything goes right for KU football, they’ll probably lose by 20 or 25. If everything goes wrong, it’ll be by 50-plus. … I’ll say my (final score prediction) is 56-17, OU.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.