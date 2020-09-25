OU football: Kansas State's student newspaper, The Collegian, talks Sooners vs Wildcats, predictions

Oklahoma begins its conference schedule on Saturday with a matchup against Kansas State, the only Big 12 opponent who managed to beat the Sooners last season. Despite the Wildcats losing their opening game to Arkansas State, 35-31, to start their season, K-State still fields a squad that could give OU trouble in its second game of the season.
The Daily spoke with The Collegian’s Nathan Enserro, who’s covered the Wildcats for the last three seasons, about his predictions for Saturday’s game. Here's what he had to say:
The Daily: One game into the season, what separates this Kansas State team from the teams of years past?
The Collegian: “On the field, this team has more problems than any (Kansas State) team I’ve covered in the past. And part of that is due to low roster numbers with COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. (It’s) also due to weird roster management and (select players) transferring out. And so, they’re struggling on the offensive line and at the running back position in a way that I didn't ever expect to see K-State struggle.”
Daily: Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson threw for 200 yards and rushed for four touchdowns in an upset win over OU last season. What do you expect from him on Saturday?
Collegian: "Skylar looked rusty in week one. And part of that problem was he wasn't getting a lot of time to sit and throw in the pocket. He made a lot of nice throws throughout the game, but he also missed a couple of huge opportunities. … I think that, with Skyler, one thing has been that he rises to the occasion. It's been like that since he was a freshman. I think that we'll see a better game out of him this week than we saw last week, but if he doesn't get time to set his feet and step into throws, he'll struggle."
Daily: As a team, what should fans expect from Kansas State on Saturday?
Collegian: "I think that they should expect the K-State offense to struggle early. They had a lot of trouble along the line against Arkansas State… so I think they struggle along the offensive line again just based on numbers and inexperience. (Lack of experience) makes it hard to run up the middle, which makes it hard to do just about anything else. K-State’s offense is really kind of predicated on that power, running and blocking attack. And so, if they can’t get three or four yards on first down with a run between the tackles, they're going to struggle."
Daily: For Kansas State to become the first Big 12 team to beat Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley in back-to-back seasons, what do the Wildcats have to do?
Collegian: "Well, they have to block. First and foremost, they need to get the power run game going early and often. Skylar needs to be on. And then the secondary needs to make a few opportunities like they did in the game last year. (They need to) come up with some interceptions and just have better coverage than they did last week. (Against Arkansas State) due to COVID-19 and injuries, they were at one point starting two third-string safeties, which is never, never a good recipe for victory."
Daily: What’s your final score prediction for the game?
Collegian: "I don't see a way that K-State, unless they get their starting secondary back, keeps Spencer Rattler from just throwing the ball over the top. I would say Oklahoma 42, K-State 28."
Kickoff for the Sooners' Big 12 conference opener against the Wildcats is set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 in Norman.
