OU football: Kansas State fans say they won’t quarantine upon return home, remain unafraid of travel amid COVID-19

Beau and Melanie Burris sat near field level as they observed Kansas State’s 38-35 upset win over OU at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
On hand to watch their son Wesley — a senior and K-State’s long snapper — the couple was undoubtedly elated about the result of the contest after the Wildcats ripped a bandaid off the Sooners’ abysmal defense for the second straight year, becoming the first team to ever beat Lincoln Riley in consecutive seasons.
Their minds mainly fixed on supporting their son, the Burrises weren’t concerned about their journey across state lines to attend Saturday’s game. Beau’s firm reply when asked if he’d consider isolating himself upon his return home mirrored the remarks of other visiting fans The Daily talked to before kickoff.
“I have no intention of quarantining,” was all he said.
His wife echoed that, noting that because travel-related quarantine is reduced in Kansas — and virtually non-existent in many other states — she wouldn’t be engaging in the practice, either.
“I have a mask on and I’m outdoors,” Melanie said. “All of those (travel restrictions) went away.
“I could go to Florida now.”
In light of Beau and Melanie’s replies, it’s fair to wonder how OU fans are feeling ahead of the Sooners’ looming trip to Ames to face Iowa State on Oct. 3, after they were given permission to attend on Sept. 24.
While Cyclone athletic director Jamie Pollard projected a less than 25 percent capacity for the contest in his letter to fans announcing they would be allowed inside Jack Trice Stadium, some diehard Sooner fans will likely still make the trek.
Through famine and fire, Oklahoma has been known to have support that travels well, even after a bone crushing loss like the squad suffered Saturday. But whether or not those who make the drive to Ames next week would be willing to quarantine upon return remains to be seen.
K-State fans are plentiful at road games too, as some came from out of state and others The Daily interviewed were Oklahomans fond of Chris Klieman’s band for various and sundry reasons.
As one fan who preferred to remain anonymous stood on the concourse above his seating section before the opening kick, he expounded on the lack of traveling fear that was common among Kansas State followers even amid a global pandemic.
“People have such strong feelings about it, and I don’t want to add to any discomfort for people,” the fan said. But regardless of his meekness, he, like others, refused to allow his support of the Wildcats to put his life on hold.
“I intend to stay with my wife and I intend to be in the hotel,” the fan said. “I intend to come to this game and do the social distancing, and I intend to go back to work on Monday.”
